NFL Week 1 Takeaways: 49ers Will Need to Be Patient with Trey Lance and More

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

NFL fans who waited seven months for Week 1 of the 2022 season saw some jaw-dropping performances, upsets, comeback victories, two overtime games and a tie. What more could you ask for in the first slate of Sunday games?

Among the rookie first-round wide receivers, one stood out and propelled his team to victory. If you want to pick a new favorite for Offensive Rookie of the Year, just take a look at Carson Wentz's newest playmaker.

Meanwhile, the Philadelphia Eagles spent their money well this offseason. One of their key acquisitions had a record-breaking performance in a 38-35 victory.

The San Francisco 49ers have decided to keep quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo for now, but they started a new era with Trey Lance. Is it too early to panic after the young signal-caller's underwhelming outing?

Let's discuss some of the biggest headlines from Sunday's games.