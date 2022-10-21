Report: Ravens' J.K. Dobbins to Undergo Surgery on Knee Injury, out 4-6 Weeks

Scott Taetsch/Getty Images

Baltimore Ravens running back J.K. Dobbins was ruled out for Sunday's game against the Cleveland Browns because of a knee injury that is expected to sideline him for at least a month.

According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, Dobbins is expected to undergo arthroscopic knee surgery and will miss four-to-six weeks.

Dobbins, 23, has already seen injuries become the major storyline of his career.

After a promising rookie season in 2020 that saw him rush for 805 yards and nine touchdowns, adding 18 receptions for 120 yards, he missed the entirety of the 2021 campaign with a torn ACL.

His recovery from that injury also cost him Baltimore's Week 1 win over the New York Jets, despite Dobbins being adamant in July he would be ready for the start of the regular season.

Dobbins was activated off the Physically Unable to Perform list in early August, fueling optimism he might be able to play in Week 1. But the Ravens played it safe with their top running back, hoping to keep him healthy for the entirety of the 2022 season.

He made his return in Week 3, rushing seven times for 23 yards to go along with two catches for 17 yards.

"If felt great, (I'm) blessed to be back out there," he told reporters at the time. "I'm happy about that, but now it's time for me to try to do what I do. And that's run for 100 yards and stuff like that."

He's a key member of Baltimore's offense, alongside quarterback Lamar Jackson, tight end Mark Andrews and wideout Rashod Bateman. A year after the Ravens were decimated by injuries at the position, the hope was to keep Dobbins healthy for the majority of his campaign.

Friday's news will be alarming for the team, which also didn't have Gus Edwards available for the first four games of the season as he recovered from an ACL tear of his own. He started the season on the PUP list.

With Dobbins out of action, Kenyan Drake figures to be the primary back after he ran for 119 yards and one touchdown in a Week 6 loss to the New York Giants.