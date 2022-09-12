Report: Patriots' Mac Jones Could Play Week 2 After Back Injury Diagnosed as Spasms

Eric Espada/Getty Images

New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones was diagnosed with back spasms after his X-rays came back negative, per Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

There is reportedly "a chance" Jones plays in his team's Week 2 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, per Rapoport.

Jones revealed a back injury after the season opener against the Miami Dolphins. He played all 17 games during his rookie campaign.

The 2022 season is figured to be an important one for Jones as he attempts to establish himself as the franchise quarterback for the Patriots, who selected him with the No. 15 pick of the 2021 draft.

This year didn't get off to the best start, with Jones turning it over twice in a 20-7 loss to the Dolphins on Sunday.

The Patriots could now turn toward veteran journeyman Brian Hoyer under center if Jones is sidelined.

They could do worse at backup than the 36-year-old, who has played for the Patriots, Arizona Cardinals, Cleveland Browns, Houston Texans, Chicago Bears, San Francisco 49ers and Indianapolis Colts throughout his career, but developing Jones is a priority for the franchise.

Rookie fourth-round pick Bailey Zappe could also be an option.