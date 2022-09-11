Justin Reid Kicking for Chiefs After Harrison Butker's Ankle Injury vs. Cardinals

AP Photo/David Banks

Kansas City Chiefs safety Justin Reid found himself playing multiple positions in Sunday's season opener against the Arizona Cardinals after kicker Harrison Butker was carted off the field in the first quarter.

Reid was called upon to serve as Kansas City's kicker after Butker exited. He drilled an extra point to give the Chiefs a 14-0 lead and also kicked off after that.

Butker was later listed as questionable to return with an ankle injury.

Butker rolled his ankle on a kickoff and experienced "immediate swelling," according to the game broadcast (h/t Stephania Bell of ESPN).

Reid had practice kicking throughout training camp and even made an extra point in a preseason game against the Chicago Bears.

According to ESPN's Adam Teicher, Reid also made a 65-yard field-goal during one training camp practice. However, he also missed badly on another attempt.

If Butker misses any time, it's reasonable to believe the Chiefs will begin searching for a true kicker to replace him instead of relying on Reid. Brett Maher, Sam Ficken and Michael Badgley are among those still available, per Spotrac.

Maher appeared in eight games for the New Orleans Saints in 2021, making 16 of 18 field-goal attempts and 10 of 12 extra-point attempts. He kicked for the Dallas Cowboys in 2018 and 2019.

Ficken kicked for the Los Angeles Rams in 2017 and 2018 before kicking for the New York Jets in 2019 and 2020. In 18 career games, he has made 35 of 48 field-goal attempts and 49 of 56 extra-point attempts.

Badgley spent the 2021 season split between the Indianapolis Colts and Tennessee Titans, appearing in 13 total games. He made 18 of 22 field goals and 40 of 41 extra points. He has also kicked for the Los Angeles Chargers in his career.

If the Chief sign another kicker, Reid will then be able to focus solely on playing safety.

The 25-year-old is in his first season with the Chiefs after spending the first four years of his career with the Houston Texans, which selected him in the third round of the 2018 NFL draft out of Stanford.

Butker has been with the Chiefs since 2017 and is under contract through the 2024 campaign.