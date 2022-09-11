Panthers' Baker Mayfield on Revenge Game vs. Browns: 'We Have 16 More Games'

Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images

Baker Mayfield isn't letting one game define his first season with the Carolina Panthers.

While he told reporters he would have loved to defeat his former team in the season opener after a 26-24 loss to the Cleveland Browns, he also pointed out that, "despite people making this out to be the Super Bowl, we have 16 more games."

He continued, saying, "that's not the culture we have and it's not what they built here prior to me getting here," when discussing how he believed the Panthers beat themselves. "And that's not what I'm ever going to accept."

Mayfield going up against his former team was one of the biggest storylines in the entire league heading into Week 1.

After all, Cleveland made him the franchise quarterback when it selected him with the No. 1 overall pick of the 2018 NFL draft. What followed was four years of up-and-down play where he looked like that franchise signal-caller at times and struggled with turnover issues at others.

It was more of the same in his first game with the Panthers.

He seemed well on his way to a terrible game as his team fell behind 20-7 through three quarters but rallied in the fourth with a rushing touchdown and 75-yard touchdown pass to Robbie Anderson. He also led the Panthers into range for Eddy Pineiro's go-ahead field goal in the final two minutes.

However, Cleveland responded with Cade York's 58-yarder with eight seconds remaining to escape with the win.

York made all four of his field-goal attempts and was the hero in a game where the focus was on the quarterbacks. Jacoby Brissett, who is playing for the suspended Deshaun Watson, went 18-of-34 passing for 147 yards, one touchdown and zero interceptions.

While Mayfield missed an opportunity to make his team pay for trading him to the Panthers and focusing on Watson, attention now turns to a winnable matchup with the New York Giants in Week 2.