Matt Ryan, Colts Rally from 17-Point Deficit to Tie Davis Mills, Texans in Week 1

Carmen Mandato/Getty Images

The Indianapolis Colts looked like they were on their way to a disappointing loss to the Houston Texans on Sunday, but veteran quarterback Matt Ryan had other plans.

The 37-year-old helped lead a comeback that saw the Colts score 17 points in the fourth quarter to force overtime, which ended in a 20-20 tie.

Through the first three quarters of Sunday's game, Ryan and the rest of the offense struggled to build any momentum. Turnovers didn't help, as Ryan threw an interception in the first half and then lost a fumble in the third quarter.

The former NFL MVP had no issues putting his early mistakes behind him when it was crunch time. Ryan opened the fourth quarter by engineering an 11-play, 76-yard drive that ended with a field goal.

On the ensuing possession, Indianapolis' stout defense made its presence felt by recovering a fumble by Texans quarterback Davis Mills deep in Houston territory. Colts star running back Jonathan Taylor capped a four-play drive with a two-yard touchdown.

The Indianapolis defense stepped up once again and forced Houston to punt after five plays with under five minutes left on the clock. Ryan and the Colts marched down the field and the signal-caller found Michael Pittman Jr. for the game-tying score with less than two minutes remaining.

In overtime, Indianapolis had a prime opportunity to win the game. After Houston's first possession ended with a punt, Ryan and the Colts ate the clock with a 13-play drive to set up the go-ahead field goal. However, Rodrigo Blankenship's 42-yard attempt sailed wide right.

After such a disappointing start to the game, the Colts can take some solace with the fight they showed toward the end. Indianapolis will take on the Jacksonville Jaguars next Sunday, while Houston will face the Denver Broncos.