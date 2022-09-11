Browns Beat Baker Mayfield, Panthers on Cade York FG for 1st Week 1 Win Since 2004

Frank Jansky/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The Cleveland Browns aren't used to being 1-0, but that's exactly what they are in 2022.

Cleveland stunned the Carolina Panthers with a 26-24 victory in Sunday's season opener with kicker Cade York playing the role of hero. York made all four of his field goals, including a 58-yarder with eight seconds remaining to give the Browns the win.

Panthers reporter Joe Person noted Cleveland won in Week 1 for the first time since the 2004 campaign.

The biggest storyline for this one was the matchup between the Browns and former Cleveland quarterback Baker Mayfield. The AFC North team decided to go a different route this offseason when it brought in Deshaun Watson and eventually traded Mayfield to the Panthers.

He struggled for much of the game before he scored on the ground and then posted a 75-yard touchdown pass to Robbie Anderson in the fourth quarter. It still wasn't enough, though, and he finished 16-of-27 passing for 235 yards, one touchdown and one interception.

The Browns will look to build on their best start in recent history with a Week 2 showdown with the New York Jets.