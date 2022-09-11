Bears RB Khalil Herbert's Fantasy Outlook with David Montgomery after TD vs. 49ers

Steph Chambers/Getty Images

Fantasy managers in need of a running back following Week 1 of the 2022 NFL season should check in on the availability of Chicago Bears second-year back Khalil Herbert.

With six minutes remaining the fourth quarter of Sunday's season opener against the San Francisco 49ers, Herbert led Chicago running backs with nine carries for 45 yards and one touchdown.

The touchdown gave the Bears a 19-10 lead over the 49ers with 7:21 remaining in the fourth quarter.

David Montgomery serves as Chicago's top running back, but it's reasonable to believe Herbert will continue to see playing time following his solid performance on Sunday.

Herbert is certainly worth a pickup for fantasy managers in need of a running back. However, he should either be used as a manager's second running back or be placed on the bench if other options are available.

Herbert is rostered in 41 percent of Yahoo Sports' fantasy leagues, so he is there for the taking.

The Bears selected Herbert in the sixth round of the 2021 NFL draft out of Virginia Tech. He rushed for 433 yards and two touchdowns in 17 games as a rookie.