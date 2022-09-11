Texans' O.J. Howard, Davis Mills' Fantasy Outlook After Scoring Multiple TD vs. Colts

Carmen Mandato/Getty Images

Davis Mills and O.J. Howard are having themselves a day.

The two had combined for two touchdowns at the time of publication during Sunday's matchup against the Indianapolis Colts, which perhaps had fantasy players raising their eyebrows and wondering if both deserved closer scrutiny and a roster spot.

We'll start with Howard. The argument for the veteran tight end is that the Texans aren't exactly brimming with offensive playmakers, and his early connection with Mills is a good sign.

Howard has shown flashes of being a solid option at the position in the past, scoring 11 touchdowns in his first two seasons and 24 games. But injuries, the addition of Rob Gronkowski and a general collection of weapons in Tampa Bay made him a complete fantasy non-factor the past three seasons.

Perhaps a change of scenery has done him good. But keep in mind that Howard's two touchdown receptions came on his only two receptions of the day, at least at the time of publication. Touchdown reliance is a fickle mistress for fantasy players, whereas consistent targets generally indicate a large role in the offense.

So if you are hurting at tight end, Howard is a fine speculative add. Just don't be shocked if he doesn't give you much more than TE2 numbers this season.

Mills is a more interesting call. His 2,664 yards, 16 touchdowns and 10 interceptions as a rookie in 2021 aren't going to raise the hairs on a fantasy player's arms. But again, he was a rookie. He closed last season with 301 passing yards and three touchdowns against the Tennessee Titans. There is potential here.

Should he be rostered? In two-QB leagues, absolutely. Beyond that, it's probably a bit early to consider him in the QB2 conversation, so no. But monitor him closely. There is perhaps some upside here, especially come the bye weeks.