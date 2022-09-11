Ravens WR Devin Duvernay's Fantasy Outlook After Scoring 2 TD vs. Jets

Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

With Marquise Brown gone, somebody has to step up in the Baltimore Ravens' passing game, and that somebody might be Devin Duvernay.

The Ravens wide receiver got off to a blistering start Sunday against the New York Jets, catching four passes for 54 yards and two touchdowns in a 24-9 victory.

Duvernay's fantasy football stock wasn't soaring as the regular season arrived.

Mark Andrews hasn't gone anywhere, and many assumed 2021 first-round pick Rashod Bateman would be the biggest beneficiary from Brown's departure. His production (46 receptions, 515 yards, one touchdown) far outpaced that of Duvernay (33 receptions, 272 yards, two touchdowns) last year.

Bateman found the end zone in the third quarter on a deep ball by Lamar Jackson.

It's too early to put Duvernay into the category of must-add because we're only one week into the season. Availability shouldn't be a concern, though, considering he's rostered in only 30 percent of Yahoo Sports' fantasy leagues.

If you aren't satisfied with your receiver depth heading into Week 2, then Duvernay might be worth a flier to stash on your bench and keep away from other managers in case Sunday is a sign of things to come.

Barring an injury to Andrews or Bateman, it's still tough for now to see where he'll get enough targets to be a consistent threat over the course of the season.