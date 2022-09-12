Way-Too-Early NFL Overreactions After Week 1

1 of 6

Jacoby Brissett came through with a win in his Browns debut. (Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

The Cleveland Browns won a season opener for the first time since 2004 when they beat the Carolina Panthers on Sunday. The most impressive aspect of it was that they did it with Jacoby Brissett at quarterback.

That's one game down for the Browns and 10 to go as they wait for Deshaun Watson to return from his 11-game suspension. On Sunday, the team got enough points to sneak out the 26-24 win on Cade York's 58-yard field goal with eight seconds left.

That was despite Brissett completing just over half of his passes (18-of-34) for 147 yards and one touchdown.

Nick Chubb was the engine that made the offense go. He racked up 22 carries for 141 yards. However, the Panthers only had eight in the box on 22.7 percent of his carries, per Next Gen Stats. Kareem Hunt saw a loaded box on 45.5 percent of his 11 carries.

Eventually, teams are going to load up the box, turn up the pressure and make Brissett beat them.

The Browns defense deserves the bulk of the credit for this win. According to PFF, Myles Garrett racked up six pressures and two sacks. Jadeveon Clowney had two pass deflections and a half sack.

Not everyone is going to roll out a rookie left tackle to block Garrett. So the Browns offense is going to have to continue to develop if they are going to be a winner.