NFL Twitter Calls Out Bengals' Joe Burrow for 4 TO in 1st Half vs. Steelers

The Cincinnati Bengals have fallen back to earth.

The reigning AFC champions had a disastrous first half in Sunday's opener against the Pittsburgh Steelers, and many of their struggles started with Joe Burrow.

The star quarterback went 11-of-17 for 109 yards and three interceptions, and he lost a fumble in the first quarter. His first throw of the game was intercepted by Minkah Fitzpatrick and returned for a touchdown, which set the tone for what was to come.

As one would expect, social media was having a field day with Burrow's terrible, horrible, no good, very bad half.

