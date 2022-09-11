X

    NFL Twitter Calls Out Bengals' Joe Burrow for 4 TO in 1st Half vs. Steelers

    Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured Columnist IVSeptember 11, 2022

    AP Photo/Joshua A. Bickel

    The Cincinnati Bengals have fallen back to earth.

    The reigning AFC champions had a disastrous first half in Sunday's opener against the Pittsburgh Steelers, and many of their struggles started with Joe Burrow.

    The star quarterback went 11-of-17 for 109 yards and three interceptions, and he lost a fumble in the first quarter. His first throw of the game was intercepted by Minkah Fitzpatrick and returned for a touchdown, which set the tone for what was to come.

    Pittsburgh Steelers @steelers

    AN ABSOLUTE BALLHAWK<a href="https://twitter.com/minkfitz_21?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@minkfitz_21</a> | 📺 <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/PITvsCIN?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#PITvsCIN</a> on CBS | NFL+ <a href="https://t.co/E0NYNUzFXC">https://t.co/E0NYNUzFXC</a> <a href="https://t.co/OTa0akC5Ij">pic.twitter.com/OTa0akC5Ij</a>

    As one would expect, social media was having a field day with Burrow's terrible, horrible, no good, very bad half.

    an honest steelers fan @officialpittfan

    joe burrow when he plays a healthy steelers team <a href="https://t.co/X1Mfkj4z1y">pic.twitter.com/X1Mfkj4z1y</a>

    isojoe😏 @isojoe20

    Joe Burrow right now <a href="https://t.co/PdRyUIzFXB">pic.twitter.com/PdRyUIzFXB</a>

    Charlie Goldsmith @CharlieG__

    This is the worst half I've seen from Joe Burrow.<br><br>Two unforced errors on plays where he tried to force the ball down the field and got picked off. That's the worst mistake you can make.

    Master @MasterTes

    Steelers got Joe Burrow in hell

    Papa Duke @jade1of1

    Jamar Chase to Joe Burrow in the locker room": <a href="https://t.co/ObiBonxVUi">pic.twitter.com/ObiBonxVUi</a>

    Jeff V. @Vitali17

    Joe Burrow is the most overrated player in the NFL and it’s not close.

    Jeff V. @Vitali17

    Joe Burrow is the most overrated player in the NFL and it’s not close.

    This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

    For more from Bleacher Report on this topic and from around the sports world, check out our B/R app, homepage and social feeds—including Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and TikTok.

    Video Play Button
    ✨ Watch more top videos, highlights, and B/R original content Right Arrow Icon
    🚨 SPORTS NEWS ➡️ YOUR INBOX

    The latest in the sports world, emailed daily.