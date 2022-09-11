NFL Twitter Drags 49ers' Trey Lance for Late-Game Struggles vs. Bears

AP Photo/David Banks

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Trey Lance did not live up to expectations in his first start as the team's QB1.

Lance finished 13-of-28 for 164 yards and an interception as the 49ers lost 19-10 to the Chicago Bears in Sunday's Week 1 battle.

Though San Francisco went up 10-0 early, the offense couldn't add to the lead, and the Bears eventually pulled in front.

It put pressure on Lance, who stumbled when playing from behind:

It led to a disappointing loss against a team that's not expected to contend for a playoff spot.

Lance certainly displayed his upside, especially as a runner while totaling 54 rushing yards on 13 carries.

The quarterback also showcased his arm with several impressive throws in ugly weather conditions at Soldier Field.

The problem was the inconsistency, missing several big opportunities.

After making just two starts as a rookie, it's clear the 2021 No. 3 overall pick has room to grow in his second NFL season.

Lance could still have a short leash with last year's starter, Jimmy Garoppolo, waiting on the sidelines. It will keep the pressure high for the home opener in Week 2 against NFC West rival Seattle Seahawks.