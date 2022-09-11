X

    NFL Twitter Drags 49ers' Trey Lance for Late-Game Struggles vs. Bears

    Rob Goldberg@@TheRobGoldbergFeatured Columnist IVSeptember 11, 2022

    San Francisco 49ers quarterback Trey Lance did not live up to expectations in his first start as the team's QB1.

    Lance finished 13-of-28 for 164 yards and an interception as the 49ers lost 19-10 to the Chicago Bears in Sunday's Week 1 battle.

    Though San Francisco went up 10-0 early, the offense couldn't add to the lead, and the Bears eventually pulled in front.

    It put pressure on Lance, who stumbled when playing from behind:

    NFL @NFL

    EDDIE JACKSON INT! <br><br>📺: <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/SFvsCHI?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#SFvsCHI</a> on FOX<br>📱: Stream on NFL+ <a href="https://t.co/8gCtJMnwZ7">https://t.co/8gCtJMnwZ7</a> <a href="https://t.co/uazT5CD37s">pic.twitter.com/uazT5CD37s</a>

    Larry Mayer @LarryMayer

    Niners turn ball over on downs as Trey Lance's pass on fourth-and-8 sails over head of fullback Kyle Juszcyk with 3:38 to play. It's raining very hard at this point of game.

    It led to a disappointing loss against a team that's not expected to contend for a playoff spot.

    PhillyGodfather ® Sports Bettor @phillygodfather

    Had my doubts about this Trey Lance experiment. Now I have even more doubts.

    Anthony @OMGItsBirdman

    Jimmy G is mid but Lance is awful

    Jas Kang @jaskang21

    Justin Fields has thrown for 121 yards and has still outplayed Trey Lance. An embarrassing performance all around for the Niners.

    Joseph Lisi @GOFORTHE2

    Remember when Trey Lance was taken over Justin Fields in last year’s NFL draft?

    Lance certainly displayed his upside, especially as a runner while totaling 54 rushing yards on 13 carries.

    NFL @NFL

    Trey Lance refusing to go down. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/FTTB?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#FTTB</a><br><br>📺: <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/SFvsCHI?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#SFvsCHI</a> on FOX<br>📱: Stream on NFL+ <a href="https://t.co/8gCtJMnwZ7">https://t.co/8gCtJMnwZ7</a> <a href="https://t.co/Kyvxk9mv2T">pic.twitter.com/Kyvxk9mv2T</a>

    The quarterback also showcased his arm with several impressive throws in ugly weather conditions at Soldier Field.

    Cam Inman @CamInman

    Trey Lance throws into the tightest of windows and connects with Ray-Ray McCloud for 20 yards to the 26.<br>Incredible throw.

    Randy Wilkins @pamsson

    That’s a dime from Trey Lance.

    Mina Kimes @minakimes

    Gorgeous throw from Lance—layered it perfectly over the backer 😍

    David Lombardi @LombardiHimself

    Ball is coming out smooth from Trey Lance's hand. I haven't seen spiral issues

    ™️Marcus @TheMisterMarcus

    Lance has made some REALLY good throws in this rain.

    Cameron Salerno @cameronsalerno1

    That was a beautiful throw by Trey Lance to Jauan Jennings

    KP @KP_Show

    impressed by Lance's poise in the pocket today. he's calm. no issue going through his progressions. great sign.

    The problem was the inconsistency, missing several big opportunities.

    Kyle Nabors @KyleNabors

    That's a brutal throw from Trey Lance. That has to be six points.

    Matt Eurich @MattEurich

    Bears bailed out by a bad throw by Trey Lance. Kroft could have easily had a TD

    F.P. Santangelo @FightinHydrant

    Trey Lance is good! Trey Lance isn’t good. Trey Lance is great! Trey Lance is bad! This is gonna be fun! <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/FTTB?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#FTTB</a>

    Guy Haberman @GuyHaberman

    Lance does not look comfortable with his footing on the move, not able to create any space for himself

    After making just two starts as a rookie, it's clear the 2021 No. 3 overall pick has room to grow in his second NFL season.

    Lance could still have a short leash with last year's starter, Jimmy Garoppolo, waiting on the sidelines. It will keep the pressure high for the home opener in Week 2 against NFC West rival Seattle Seahawks.

