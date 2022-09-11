AP College Football Poll 2022: Complete Week 3 Rankings Revealed

Carmen Mandato/Getty Images

There were significant changes to the latest Associated Press poll after an upset-filled weekend of college football.

Alabama dropped to No. 2 despite surviving Saturday's battle against Texas, allowing last year's champion Georgia to ascend to No. 1.

Voters had other tough decisions after three of the Top 10 teams from last week lost, including Appalachian State's surprising win over Texas A&M.

Here is the latest Top 25 heading into Week 3 of the season.

AP Poll

1. Georgia

2. Alabama

3. Ohio State

4. Michigan

5. Clemson

6. Oklahoma

7. USC

8. Oklahoma State

9. Kentucky

10. Arkansas

11. Michigan State

12. BYU

13. Miami (Florida)

14. Utah

15. Tennessee

16. North Carolina State

17. Baylor

18. Florida

19. Wake Forest

20. Ole Miss

21. Texas

22. Penn State

23. Pittsburgh

24. Texas A&M

25. Oregon

Alabama entered the year as a national title favorite and few expected the team to be challenged in the nonconference slate, but Texas came to play Saturday with a strong defensive effort to lead in the fourth quarter.

Bryce Young still showed why he is the reigning Heisman Trophy winner with some outstanding plays to help put Alabama back in front:

It was enough for the Crimson Tide to earn the 20-19 win, but the 2-0 squad still dropped a spot in the poll.

Other top teams weren't able to survive upset bids, including fellow SEC contender Texas A&M. The Aggies had just 186 yards from scrimmage and two turnovers in what became a 17-14 loss to Appalachian State.

"We did not execute and play at the level we needed to and that's my fault," Texas A&M coach Jimbo Fisher said after the game. "That's the head football coach's job."

Fisher will hope his team can regroup after falling to No. 24.

Notre Dame also struggled with turnovers, giving the ball away three times in a 26-21 loss to Marshall.

After opening the year fifth in the AP poll, the Fighting Irish are 0-2 and unranked.

BYU is headed in the other direction, climbing to No. 12 after a 26-20 two-overtime win over Baylor. BYU was unlucky on special teams, but the team showed impressive resolve to survive in the late hours of the night:

Kentucky is another team jumping in the rankings after its 26-16 road win over Florida in a key SEC East battle. Will Levis and the Wildcats are up to ninth in the latest poll as they are clearly building off last year's 10-win season.

Georgia, Ohio State, Michigan and Clemson all cruised to easy wins, although they are all likely to be challenged more in the coming weeks.

A road trip to South Carolina in Week 3 could especially be difficult for Georgia.