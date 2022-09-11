Max Verstappen Tops Charles Leclerc to Win 2022 F1 Italian Grand Prix

ANDREJ ISAKOVIC/AFP via Getty Images

Max Verstappen earned his 11th win of the 2022 Formula One season with Sunday's victory at the Italian Grand Prix.

The starting grid at Autodromo Nazionale Monza looked different than most races with Max Verstappen beginning in seventh and Lewis Hamilton and Carlos Sainz at the back due to getting hit with penalties after qualifying.

The top drivers still showcased their ability, with Verstappen quickly making his way to the front and building a large lead. The race ended with a safety car after a Daniel Ricciardo stoppage, allowing Verstappen to earn his fifth straight win.

It helped build an even more dominant lead in the driver standings with six events remaining.

Charles Leclerc took an extra pit stop and couldn't make up the ground before the yellow flag, finishing in second place for Ferrari. George Russell earned the final spot on the podium ahead of Sainz and Hamilton.

This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

For more from Bleacher Report on this topic and from around the sports world, check out our B/R app, homepage and social feeds—including Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and TikTok.