NFL Rumors: Rams Wanted Jimmy Garoppolo to Back Up Stafford If 49ers Released QB

The Los Angeles Rams were reportedly prepared to sign Jimmy Garoppolo if the division-rival 49ers released him.

ESPN's Adam Schefter reported the Rams planned to target Garoppolo as a backup to Matthew Stafford, who dealt with a lingering elbow issue throughout the offseason and looked rusty in Thursday's loss to the Buffalo Bills.

The 49ers were reportedly unaware that the Rams were waiting in the wings ready to pounce.

"It was going to be such a Rams move to make," a member of the 49ers organization told Schefter. "Sean McVay and Kevin Demoff would have been basking in it."

