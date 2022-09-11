Bucs' Tom Brady Reportedly Expected to Retire After 2022 NFL Season

Michael Hickey/Getty Images

Tom Brady is reportedly expected to retire after the 2022 NFL season.

For real this time.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported Brady will enter this season with the expectation he's playing his final professional football games. While it's "conceivable" that Brady ultimately changes his mind, it's considered far more likely that he walks away and begins his post-playing career as an announcer on Fox.

This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

