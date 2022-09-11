Week 1 DraftKings, FanDuel Daily Fantasy Football Picks, Lineup Tips for Sunday

0 of 3

Week 1 of the NFL regular season comes with all sorts of different motivations for every team.

Some teams are looking to reaffirm their dominance like the Buffalo Bills did on Thursday night. Others will try to work in new acquisitions that they hope will carry them forward in their championship quests.

Some struggling franchises are trying to erase poor performances and start strong with a clean slate for the 2022 season.

All of the unknowns make putting together daily fantasy lineups a challenging task. Some top lineup stacks are clear, but some unlikely stars will emerge and win you extra cash in large contests.

Philadelphia and Baltimore have two of the best matchups on paper, and that may lead to high roster percentages for Jalen Hurts, Lamar Jackson and others.

There are also potential fantasy stars waiting to break out on teams that are not on your radar when you immediately look at the schedule.

Jacksonville, Houston and Atlanta may not have great rosters, but they have a few individuals that could carry your lineups to greatness on Sunday afternoon.