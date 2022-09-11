Fantasy Alert: Saints WR Michael Thomas Will Play vs. Falcons After Hamstring Injury

Cooper Neill/Getty Images

New Orleans Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas' long-awaited return is reportedly imminent.

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported Sunday morning that Thomas will play against the Atlanta Falcons.

ESPN's Adam Schefter first reported Saturday night that Thomas was expected to be active for Sunday's season opener. The wideout had been listed as questionable because of a hamstring injury, so the fact that he's playing should be exciting for fantasy football managers.

Schefter added that Falcons rookie receiver Drake London, who was questionable with a knee injury, is also expected to play.

Thomas hasn't played in an NFL game since January 2021, when the Saints fell to the eventual Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the NFC Divisional Round.

He missed most of that season with an ankle injury, and then he sat out all of 2021 because of complications from left ankle surgery. He returned to practice for the first time in over a year when training camp opened in July, but he suffered the hamstring injury a few weeks after that.

Thomas expressed cautious optimism about his chances to play when he spoke to reporters earlier this week.

"I'm itching very much [to play]. I think it's kind of obvious," Thomas said on Wednesday. "But I don't want to get too excited. It's still a couple days."

Now that he's gotten the green light, Thomas is hoping to return to form as one of the best receivers in the league. In his last healthy season in 2019, Thomas recorded 149 receptions for 1,725 yards and nine touchdowns on his way to being named AP NFL Offensive Player of the Year.

If Thomas comes anywhere close to those numbers in 2022, fantasy managers would be ecstatic. He had future Hall of Famer Drew Brees throwing to him back then, so his production might look a little different this time around. But if Thomas can remain healthy, it shouldn't take long for him to become Saints quarterback Jameis Winston's favorite target.