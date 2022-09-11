Nate Diaz and the Real Winners and Losers from UFC 279

1 of 9

Neither Diaz nor Ferguson is likely to become world champions.

But that doesn't mean, even with both a few years from age 40, they couldn't put together a compelling albeit hastily arranged battle into the main-event rounds in front of an adoring crowd.

The aging lightweights turned welterweights traded kicks, punches, and occasionally curious gestures through three rounds before Diaz turned a Ferguson takedown attempt into a guillotine choke finish at 2:52 of Round 4 atop the UFC 279 show in the Nevada desert.

It came in the last fight of Diaz's existing contract with the company, and he suggested afterward it'd be his last for the time being as he moves forward with plans to switch gears and take over "another sport."

He never specified what sport it'd be, but Diaz has been connected to a possible crossover showdown with social media star-turned-boxer Jake Paul.

"I'm going to go out there, take over another profession and become the best at that," he said. "Then I'll be right the f--k back to get a UFC title."

He and Ferguson were relatively even across 15 minutes of unique combat before the end came in the fourth following a prolonged barrage of Diaz punches that had Ferguson reeling along the fence.

Ferguson decided to charge in for a takedown and got Diaz to the mat, but Diaz wrapped his left arm under Ferguson's throat in the process and cinched in the submission attempt with his right.

The victory by tap was the 10th of Diaz's career, giving him sole possession of fourth place in UFC history, and the first since he choked out Conor McGregor in 2016.

It was his first victory since 2019 after consecutive losses, and it was a fifth straight loss for Ferguson, who's also not won since 2019 and suffered two KOs, two shutout decisions and now a surrender since.

"That s--t was fun," said Ferguson, whose left calf was bloodied after Diaz checked a leg kick and whose right eye was gashed by a Diaz punch. A super fight is what you wanted and what you got.

"Four rounds of carnage."