Jets' Duane Brown Put on IR With Shoulder Injury; Reportedly Targeting Week 5 Return

New York Jets left tackle Duane Brown has been placed on injured reserve with a shoulder injury, according to NFL Network's Mike Garafolo.

The Jets hope Brown can return within a few weeks. Surgery was on the table, but he opted to rehab in an effort to return by Week 5, Garafolo added.

Brown suffered the injury during Monday's practice and had already been ruled out for Sunday's season opener against the Baltimore Ravens.

The Jets signed Brown to a two-year, $20 million contract last month after Mekhi Becton was ruled out for the remainder of the season with a fractured right knee cap. It was tough news for the team as Becton missed nearly all of the 2021 campaign with an injury to the same knee.

Brown was selected by the Houston Texans 26th overall in the 2008 NFL draft out of Virginia Tech. He spent nine-and-a-half seasons with the franchise before being traded to the Seattle Seahawks during the 2017 campaign.

The 37-year-old remained in Seattle through the 2021 season. He is a five-time Pro Bowler and one-time first-team All-Pro.

With Brown sidelined, the Jets figure to start George Fant at left tackle and rookie Max Mitchell at right tackle against Baltimore.