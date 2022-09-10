Italian F1 Grand Prix 2022: Odds, Preview and Top Storylines

0 of 3

Joe Portlock - Formula 1/Formula 1 via Getty Images

Ferrari finds itself in a terrific position to win on its home soil at the Italian Grand Prix on Sunday.

Charles Leclerc earned the pole position during Saturday's qualifying session, and he will have six spots between himself and Max Verstappen on the starting grid.

Leclerc has an advantage of Verstappen and a handful of other top drivers on the Formula One circuit because of grid penalties that were assessed for certain improvements to the cars.

Verstappen had the second-fastest car in qualifying, but he was assessed a five-spot grid penalty, so he will begin the race in seventh place. As we witnessed earlier in the season, a grid penalty may not be enough to slow down the drivers' world championship leader.

Verstappen won the Belgian Grand Prix after starting in 14th place. That accomplishment should have Ferrari and Mercedes worried that Verstappen can achieve the same thing with a smaller disadvantage.

The Italian Grand Prix is one of the few races that Red Bull has not captured recently. Red Bull has not won at Monza since 2013.

The last two events at Monza produced surprise winners in Pierre Gasly in 2020 and Daniel Ricciardo in 2021.

Red Bull's pace and Ferrari's spot at the front of the grid may restore order to the podium places Sunday.