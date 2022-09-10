NASCAR at Kansas 2022: Odds, Preview and Top Storylines

0 of 3

Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images

The 16 drivers competing in the NASCAR Cup Series postseason enter Kansas Speedway with a level playing field after none of them earned a win in the first playoff race.

Erik Jones' surprise win at Darlington took away the chance for one of the playoff drivers to automatically advance to the round of 12.

Sunday's race at Kansas is the second of three round-of-16 races. A win carries even more value because only two drivers that can make it through to the round of 12 by way of a victory.

The points standings reshuffled after Darlington. Joey Logano is 38 points above the cut line, while regular-season champion Chase Elliott dropped to ninth place and 14 points ahead of the 12th spot.

Austin Cindric, Austin Dillon, Chase Briscoe and Kevin Harvick come into Kansas on the wrong end of the cut line, but a win or a strong performance could change their playoff outlook going into Bristol.

The one certainty for Sunday is that a repeat winner will not be crowned at Kansas. Kurt Busch won the May race at the track. Busch has missed the last six races while dealing with symptoms from a concussion suffered at Pocono.