Seahawks' Jamal Adams 'Ready to Go' vs. Broncos After Finger Injury Recovery

AP Photo/Stephen Brashear

Seattle Seahawks safety Jamal Adams, who suffered a broken finger on the first day of training camp this year, will play in his team's regular-season opener Monday against the Denver Broncos.

"I’m ready to go, man," Adams said, per Bob Condotta of the Seattle Times. "I’m excited."

Adams only missed two practices before returning with a cast on his hand, per ESPN's Brady Henderson.

The former LSU star didn't play in the preseason, but as Condotta noted, that was the case for other starters as well.

Adams has not been listed on the Seahawks' injury report this week.

The broken finger occurred after Adams accidentally got his finger twisted in another player's face mask during practice, per Adam Jude of the Seattle Times.

Adams has been gutting through numerous injuries over the past few years, including a twice-torn labrum that forced him on injured reserve and ended his season early last year after 12 games. He finished the year with 87 tackles and two interceptions.

He also had surgery that fused two of his left hand's fingers. Adams told reporters:

"Been going through that for two years now. I mean, my first year when I got here, dislocated my ring finger probably about 10 times and the other one, probably about 12. So I’ve been dealing with that. I didn’t really say much. Let everybody talk about it, whatever. But you know, it’s good now and they’re in trouble. ... I played with one arm damn near for two years. But that’s no excuse. At the end of the day it was tape it up. Let’s go."

Adams is ready to rock as he enters his sixth NFL season and third with Seattle. The 26-year-old has earned three Pro Bowl nods and a First-Team All-Pro appearance thus far in his pro career.