Carmelo Anthony Rumors: Celtics 'Not Expected to Have Interest' in Former Lakers SF

Christian Petersen/Getty Images

The Boston Celtics are "not expected to have interest" in signing veteran forward Carmelo Anthony ahead of training camp, according to MassLive's Brian Robb, who added:

"That's not to say the team is done shaping the roster ahead of the preseason but Anthony isn't a priority at this point at names that could be brought in. Boston likes a lot of their internal replacement options from what I’ve heard and want to give those names the first crack at minutes."

Celtics reporter Mark Murphy made similar comments on the Celtics Talk Podcast with Chris Forsberg (h/t NBC Sports Boston's Darren Hartwell):

"I think they feel they want to find out what they've got. They're not in a hurry," Murphy said. "If there's a trade out there, why not? But I don't think they're at all interested in Carmelo, for example."

There have been questions about how the Celtics can replace Danilo Gallinari, who suffered a torn left ACL while playing for Italy in a FIBA World Cup qualifying game this summer. The injury will likely sideline him for the entire 2022-23 campaign.

Anthony had reportedly been considered an option for the Celtics, and the Boston Globe's Gary Washburn reported earlier this month that the idea of the former New York Knicks star signing in Boston was "starting to gain traction" because he "may be the best shooting forward left on the market."

It's not necessarily surprising that the Celtics aren't believed to be interested in Anthony, though. Boston is over the luxury tax and would need to pay $13 million in additional taxes to sign him.

That said, it seems the franchise could rely on internal options to replace Gallinari. Sam Hauser and Grant Williams are two players who could see more playing time in his absence.

Anthony, who spent the 2021-22 season with the Los Angeles Lakers, remains a free agent. He had a solid year with the Purple and Gold, averaging 13.3 points, 4.2 rebounds and 1.0 assist in 69 games while shooting 44.1 percent from the floor and 37.5 percent from deep.

The 38-year-old has expressed interest in a reunion with the Knicks, according to Bleacher Report's Jake Fischer on the Please Don't Aggregate This podcast, though it's unclear if the franchise feels the same way.