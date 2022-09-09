Nike's 'Just Do It' Day Returns for 2022; Drake, Carmelo Anthony Attend Festivities

Tom Hauck/Getty Images for NIKE, Inc.

A host of celebrities and athletes including Drake, Travis Scott, Lisa Leslie, Brandi Chastain, DJ Jazzy Jeff, Russell Westbrook, Carmelo Anthony and Michelle Wie West attended the annual Nike Maxim Awards Show, which celebrates company employees and their best achievements.

Nike, which is celebrating its 50th anniversary, also hosted a series of JDI (Just Do It) Day events in which employees got together to play sports.

Drake, Anthony, Leslie and Sheryl Swoopes notably found themselves on the basketball court at the headquarters in Beaverton, Oregon. Swoopes shot a video posted on Instagram of the event, which featured Drake playing ball with Nike employees.

The main event was the awards show, however, in which Drake hosted, cracked jokes and even performed with Travis Scott.

JDI Day began in 2018 and continued in 2019 before taking two years off due to the COVID-19 pandemic. It took place at the Nike World Headquarters and other Nike locations worldwide this year.