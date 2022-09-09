NFL MVP Odds 2022: Josh Allen Moves to +500 Betting Favorite After Win over Rams

Jevone Moore/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

If you want to place a bet on Josh Allen being named NFL MVP this season, do it now.

After an impressive performance in a 31-10 Week 1 win over the Los Angeles Rams on Thursday night at SoFi Stadium, the Buffalo Bills quarterback's odds jumped from +650 to +500 ($100 bet wins $500), per DraftKings Sportsbook.

Josh Allen, Buffalo Bills: +500

Tom Brady, Tampa Bay Buccaneers: +850

Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City Chiefs: +900

Justin Herbert, Los Angeles Chargers: +900

Aaron Rodgers, Green Bay Packers: +1000

Joe Burrow, Cincinnati Bengals: +1200

Russell Wilson, Denver Broncos: +1400

Dak Prescott, Dallas Cowboys: +1600

Matthew Stafford, Los Angeles Rams: +2000

Lamar Jackson, Baltimore Ravens: +2000

Allen completed 26 of 31 passes for 297 yards, three touchdowns and two interceptions. He also rushed for 56 yards and one score.

Even before the season started, Allen was projected to be one of the league's top candidates for the MVP award. If he can continue to play at a high level, he could become the first Bills player since running back Thurman Thomas in 1991 to win the honor.

A quarterback has won the MVP in each of the last nine seasons.

