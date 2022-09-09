Rams' Sean McVay on Cam Akers: Want to See More Urgency and Accountability

Robert Gauthier/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay seemingly provided some insight Friday into why running back Cam Akers saw limited playing time during Thursday night's season-opening 31-10 loss to the Buffalo Bills at SoFi Stadium.

According to ESPN's Sarah Barshop, McVay said the following about the third-year player:

"There were some instances where there were some positive things and some things that he can do better, but we want to see just an increased level of urgency and accountability snap in and snap out from him.

"I know what Cam is capable of. We've all seen how talented and what a special player this guy's capable of being. And I want to see him reach his highest potential."

Akers was expected to be the lead back in a partial timeshare with Darrell Henderson entering the season, but Akers barely played on Thursday, rushing three times for no yards and seeing only an 18 percent snap share.

Meanwhile, Henderson was the bell cow, playing 82 percent of the offensive snaps and rushing for 47 yards on 13 carries while also catching five passes for 26 yards.

Akers was a second-round pick in the 2020 NFL draft out of Florida State, and after a slow start to his rookie season, he came on late in the year, finishing with 625 rushing yards and three touchdowns from scrimmage.

Prior to the 2021 campaign, Akers tore his Achilles, and he was expected to miss the entire season. Shockingly, he recovered enough to play in one regular-season game and during L.A.'s entire playoff run to a Super Bowl title.

Akers struggled mightily in the postseason, though, rushing for 172 yards in four games and averaging just 2.6 yards per carry.

The 23-year-old Akers is still just over one year removed from an injury that usually takes well over a year to fully recover from, so there may be an easing-in process as the 2022 season goes on.

Given how poorly the Rams played in their loss to Buffalo, it is fair to wonder if McVay will consider major changes for next week's home game against the Atlanta Falcons, including more playing time for Akers.