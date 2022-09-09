Giants' Kayvon Thibodeaux Doubtful for Week 1 vs. Titans with Knee Injury

AP Photo/Vera Nieuwenhuis

New York Giants rookie Kayvon Thibodeaux is doubtful for the team's season opener Sunday against the Tennessee Titans, per NFL Network's Mike Garafolo.

Thibodeaux has been dealing with a knee injury and has been limited in practice all week.

On Aug. 22, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Thibodeaux was expected to be sidelined three to four weeks with a sprained MCL. The Giants were hopeful he would play Week 1.

"Fingers crossed," Giants head coach Brian Daboll said at the time. "Hopefully his rehab goes well and he can get out there as soon as he can."

The rookie defensive end suffered the injury in a preseason game against the Cincinnati Bengals on Aug. 21 when he was cut-blocked by tight end Thaddeus Moss, who has since been released and is a free agent.

Thibodeaux was asked by reporters earlier this week if he thought Moss made a dirty play, but said he just wants to move on from the incident.

"I try not to think about the past," Thibodeaux said, adding that he spoke with Moss afterward. "I’m not really worried about it. We’re trying to move forward, trying to get better. Make sure you play with good technique. It’s football—100 percent injury rate."

The Giants selected Thibodeaux fifth in the 2022 draft out of Oregon, where he had a standout college career. During the 2021 season, he posted seven sacks, 49 tackles and 12 tackles for loss in 10 games.

If Thibodeaux can't suit up Sunday, Oshane Ximines and Tomon Fox figure to see more playing time.

The Giants will hope Thibodeaux can return for a Week 2 matchup against the Carolina Panthers at home.