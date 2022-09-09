Browns' Kareem Hunt Addresses Not Getting New Contract or Trade: 'It's Cool'

Nick Cammett/Getty Images

Cleveland Browns running back Kareem Hunt, who will be a free agent next offseason, took the high road when asked about not getting the contract extension or trade he reportedly desired.

Zac Jackson of The Athletic provided the remarks.

CBS Sports' Josina Anderson reported on Aug. 6 that Hunt was sitting out team drills during training camp in hopes of landing a contract extension.

One day later, ESPN reported that Hunt asked for a trade, but the Browns declined his request. He returned to practice in full on Aug. 8.

The 27-year-old Hunt is entering his sixth NFL season. Last year, calf and ankle injuries limited him to just 560 total yards and five touchdowns in eight games.

However, Hunt excelled in his last healthy season (2020), totaling 1,145 yards and 11 touchdowns for a Browns team that made the playoffs for the first time since 2002.

He's set to back up starter Nick Chubb, although the run-heavy Browns offense should feature plenty of Hunt as well. Cleveland will get its season going on Sunday at home against the Carolina Panthers.