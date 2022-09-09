Kyle Shanahan Rips Idea That 49ers Don't Trust Trey Lance After Garoppolo Contract

Carmen Mandato/Getty Images

San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan ripped the idea that the team doesn't trust second-year quarterback Trey Lance after restructuring the contract of veteran Jimmy Garoppolo to keep him on the roster.

"It sounds like a fan talking and they have zero idea of what they're talking about. Not to insult a fan or anything," Shanahan said during an appearance on KNBR, per The Athletic's David Lombardi.

Garoppolo and the 49ers restructured his contract last month. His new deal is worth $6.5 million fully guaranteed with incentives that can make it worth nearly $16 million.

San Francisco attempted to trade Garoppolo throughout the offseason but was unsuccessful due to his salary (which was nearly $27 million before the restructure) and concerns about his shoulder. He underwent shoulder surgery in March and was cleared to practice in July.

The 49ers have fully committed to Lance as their starting quarterback this year, meaning Garoppolo will serve as his backup.

However, if Lance struggles, it's reasonable to believe Shanahan will opt to start Garoppolo.

That said, Shanahan did make sure to tell his team to support Lance even if he struggles, just as it did Garoppolo in the past, via ESPN's Nick Wagoner:

"Our players also know Jimmy went through some tough times, too, and they had his back regardless of if they thought there was a better option. You've got to realize when you do struggle, those guys know it's a lot harder to play well when no one has your back. You've got to help guys through that. And I think we have got the guys who can do that. I think our guys did that for Jimmy when he was here, even when he was having some tough times and allowed him to fight through that, and I believe our guys will do the same thing for Trey.

"I understand what people outside of our locker room will say and they are right in terms of human nature to do that. But it's going to happen regardless if you don't play well."

The 49ers will open the 2022 campaign against Justin Fields, the 2021 11th overall pick, and the Chicago Bears on Sunday. It will be Lance's third career start. If he struggles early in the season, 49ers fans may call for Garoppolo to reclaim the QB1 spot.