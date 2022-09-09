NFL Rumors: Amani Hooker, Titans Agree to 3-Year, $33M Contract Extension

Andy Lyons/Getty Images

Two days before the start of their NFL season, the Tennessee Titans have given safety Amani Hooker a new contract.

Per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, Hooker has agreed to a three-year extension worth more than $33 million.

Hooker has been a development success story during his first three seasons with the Titans. He was a fourth-round draft pick out of Iowa in 2019 and appeared in all 16 games as a rookie, but he played in a rotation behind starters Kevin Byard and Kenny Vaccaro.

The 2022 season was Hooker's final year under his rookie deal. His new contract ties him to the Titans through 2025.

After playing primarily as a backup in the rotation again in 2020, Hooker moved into the starting lineup last season. The 24-year-old started all 12 games he played and fared well in Pro Football Focus' wins-above-replacement metric:

Sam Monson of Pro Football Focus named Hooker as the sixth-best all-around safety in the NFL coming into this season.

Hooker finished 2021 with 62 combined tackles, four pass breakups and one interception. He was instrumental in the Titans' defense, ranking sixth in the NFL in points allowed (20.8 per game) and earning the No. 1 seed in the AFC with a 12-5 record.

Things are going to look different for the Titans on offense in 2022. They traded A.J. Brown to the Philadelphia Eagles during the offseason. Derrick Henry will be looking to rebound after an injury-plagued 2021.

If the Titans are going to get back to the playoffs this season, Hooker and the defense are going to have to play at a high level. Hooker's extension suggests the organization strongly believes in his ability to be an anchor in the secondary for several years.