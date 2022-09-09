Steelers to Honor Dwayne Haskins with Helmet Decal After QB's Death at Age 24

Chris Keane/Getty Images

The Pittsburgh Steelers announced Friday that they will honor late quarterback Dwayne Haskins during the 2022 NFL season by wearing a helmet decal of his No. 3 jersey number.

Haskins died in April at age 24 when he was hit by a truck while trying to cross a highway in South Florida. He was in the Fort Lauderdale area with some of his Steelers teammates to train and prepare for the 2022 season.

After Haskins' dominant 2018 season at Ohio State that saw him throw for 4,831 yards, 50 touchdowns and eight interceptions, the Washington Commanders made him the No. 15 overall pick in the 2019 NFL draft.

Haskins lasted less than two seasons in Washington before getting released, but he signed with the Steelers following the 2020 season.

The Steelers kept Haskins on the roster in 2021 as the third-string quarterback behind Ben Roethlisberger and Mason Rudolph, and he did not attempt a pass.

Entering the 2022 campaign, Haskins was expected to compete for a roster spot with Rudolph, Mitchell Trubisky and a potential draft pick, who ended up being first-rounder Kenny Pickett.

The Steelers will open their 2022 season Sunday when they face the rival Cincinnati Bengals on the road.