Claressa Shields vs. Savannah Marshall Postponed Due to Queen Elizabeth's Death

Mikey Williams/Top Rank Inc via Getty Images

Saturday's undisputed middleweight championship bout between Claressa Shields and Savannah Marshall at the O2 Arena in London has been postponed following the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

Per ESPN's Michael Rothstein, the card has been provisionally rescheduled for Oct. 15 at the same location.

Rothstein noted the decision to postpone the fight came after consultation meetings between British government officials and the United Kingdom's regulations during a period of mourning.

The British Royal Family announced on Thursday that Elizabeth died peacefully at Balmoral Castle in Scotland.

Boxxer CEO Ben Shalom issued a statement about the decision to postpone the event:

"This is an unprecedented moment in our history and our sincere thoughts are primarily with the Royal Family and the nation at this time. Out of respect, the British Boxing Board of Control has decided to postpone Saturday’s show. A provisional date for Saturday, 15th October at The O2 is being worked on by all parties to stage this unique and historical night of celebration for women’s sport at a more appropriate time."

Shields vs. Marshall is the headlining bout on a 10-fight card featuring all female boxers. The semi-main event is for the IBF, WBC and WBO women's super-featherweight titles between Mikaela Mayer and Alycia Baumgardner.

Marshall handed Shields the only loss of her career in 2012 when both women were competing as amateurs. The Silent Assassin won a second-round bout at the AIBA Women's World Boxing Championships in China.

"I don’t hate nobody, but I really do have a huge dislike for her," Shields told reporters when the bout was announced in June. "My grandmother told me not to use the word hate so I won’t use it, but I don’t like Savannah and she’s one of my biggest haters."

The main event is a bout between arguably the two best pound-for-pound boxers in the world right now. Shields and Marshall both have perfect 12-0 records in their professional careers. Marshall has won 10 of her 12 fights by knockout or TKO, including three straight in three rounds or less.

This will mark Shields' second bout in 2022. The Michigan native defeated Ema Kozin in February to retain the WBA, WBC, IBF, and The Ring middleweight titles and win the WBF middleweight championship.

Shields will be putting all five of her titles on the line, with Marshall defending the WBO middleweight crown.