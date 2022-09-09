Fantasy Alert: Saints' Michael Thomas 'Heading Towards' Starting Week 1 After Injury

Michael Thomas (Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

New Orleans Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas is reportedly on track to play in Sunday's Week 1 game against the Atlanta Falcons after dealing with a hamstring injury.

Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network reported the update Friday on Good Morning Football:

Thomas' expected return after missing the entire 2021 season with an ankle injury is a promising development for fantasy football managers who took him in the middle rounds of their drafts with the hope he can rediscover some of his prior dominance.

