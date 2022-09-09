Raiders, Aces' Mark Davis Annoyed About Choosing Between WNBA Finals, NFL Opener

Mark Davis (Getty Images/Set Number: X164119 TK1)

Mark Davis, owner of the NFL's Las Vegas Raiders and WNBA's Las Vegas Aces, isn't happy he'll have to choose between his two franchises Sunday.

The Aces open the 2022 WNBA Finals at home against the Connecticut Sun at 3 p.m. ET and the Raiders kick off the regular season with a road game against the Los Angeles Chargers at 4:25 p.m. ET.

Davis told Nancy Armour of USA Today he isn't a fan of the WNBA's scheduling decision for its marquee series.

"We don't have the eyeballs. Well how in the hell are you going to get eyeballs when you're going up against the opening day of the National Football League?" Davis said. "That part is tough."

He added: "It makes no sense. It doesn't make any sense."

This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

For more from Bleacher Report on this topic and from around the sports world, check out our B/R app, homepage and social feeds—including Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and TikTok.