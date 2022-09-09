Jalen Ramsey Says Rams 'Got Our Ass Beat' in Season-Opening Loss to Bills

Jalen Ramsey (Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)

Los Angeles Rams cornerback Jalen Ramsey succinctly summed up the team's loss to the Buffalo Bills in the first game of their Super Bowl title defense.

"We got our ass beat," Ramsey told reporters after Thursday night's 31-10 defeat.

The Rams' defense gave up 413 yards while the offense only recorded 243 as the Bills, this year's preseason Super Bowl favorite, outscored them 21-0 in the second half.

Ramsey was among the L.A. players who struggled in the season opener, allowing a perfect passer rating on seven balls thrown his way, per Pro Football Focus' Marcus Mosher:

That includes the Bills' final touchdown, a 53-yard connection from quarterback Josh Allen to wide receiver Stefon Diggs, that removed any lingering drama from the NFL's annual Kickoff Game.

In 2018, Ramsey took a shot at Buffalo's QB during an interview with Clay Skipper of GQ.

"I think Allen is trash. I don't care what nobody say. He's trash. And it's gonna show too," he said while a member of the Jacksonville Jaguars. "That's a stupid draft pick to me."

Allen-led teams are now 3-0 against Ramsey's teams since those comments.

While Thursday's loss was a wake-up call for the Rams, who unveiled their championship banner inside SoFi Stadium before the contest, it doesn't really change their outlook.

In the big picture, L.A. is still one of the most talented teams in the NFC, which doesn't feature nearly as many title contenders as the AFC. So even if Sean McVay's group gets off to a sluggish start, it should have plenty of leeway in the playoff pursuit.

The schedule doesn't get much easier in the coming weeks, though. After a visit from the Atlanta Falcons next week, the Rams travel for road games against two NFC West foes, the Arizona Cardinals and San Francisco 49ers, followed by a clash with the Dallas Cowboys.

So the Rams will need to elevate their level of play if they want to rattle off some wins to remain in the NFC's No. 1 seed conversation by midseason.

That said, the bottom line remains that L.A. is a far better team than they showed Thursday and that'll show up over the course of the next 16 games.