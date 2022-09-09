X

    Rams' Allen Robinson Catches Heat from Fantasy Football Players for Dud vs. Bills

    Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured Columnist IVSeptember 9, 2022

    Allen Robinson was perfectly set up for a return to fantasy football dominance when he signed with the reigning Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams to catch passes from Matthew Stafford.

    Or so it seemed.

    Robinson was a fantasy football dud in 2021 with 38 catches for 410 yards and one touchdown, although he was playing for a Chicago Bears team that was breaking in a rookie quarterback and didn't have many weapons around him.

    Playing alongside Cooper Kupp on the established Rams figured to be different, but he had a grand total of one catch for 12 yards on two targets in a brutal 31-10 loss to the Buffalo Bills in Thursday's opener.

    Social media noticed:

    Henny Blankenship @CamronSanto

    Allen Robinson on the Bears vs. Allen Robinson on the Rams <a href="https://t.co/aoLBj4TWLD">pic.twitter.com/aoLBj4TWLD</a>

    Adam Kramer @KegsnEggs

    Allen Robinson. <a href="https://t.co/moARDvzhRA">pic.twitter.com/moARDvzhRA</a>

    Will Brinson @WillBrinson

    Maybe Allen Robinson is a quarterback curse

    Steve Gallo @SteveGalloNFL

    Cooper Krupp had as many tackles tonight as Allen Robinson had catches.

    Adam Koffler @AdamKoffler

    Allen Robinson had a Kenny Golladay-esque season in 2021 and his ADP didn’t change from 2021 to 2022<br><br>We were betting solely on Matthew Stafford, huh?

    Davis Mattek @DavisMattek

    Allen Robinson’s last 100 yard game was quarterbacked by Mitch Trubisky against Mike Glennon’s Jacksonville Jaguars.

    Mike Clay @MikeClayNFL

    Per <a href="https://twitter.com/NextGenStats?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@NextGenStats</a>, Allen Robinson aligned against Dane Jackson on just under half his routes. Also saw 6th round rookie Christian Benford a bunch.<br><br>2 targets, 1 rec, 12 yards

    Nora Princiotti @NoraPrinciotti

    Allen Robinson has not been part of the offense because he is away filming DUNE.

    Rivers McCown @riversmccown

    gotta hand it to the rams for bringing in allen robinson's entire bears playbook with him send tweet

    Aaron Schatz 🏈 @FO_ASchatz

    I will not overreact to Week 1... I will not overreact to Week 1... I will not overreact to Week 1 except about Allen Robinson...

    Adam Rank @adamrank

    Matthew Stafford is the best quarterback to never throw the ball to Allen Robinson.

    It's one thing if Kupp (15 targets) and tight end Tyler Higbee (11 targets) see more opportunities than Robinson, but he also finished with fewer targets than Darrell Henderson Jr. and Ben Skowronek.

    Perhaps the version of Robinson who surpassed 1,100 receiving yards in three different seasons will show up for the Rams when they host the Atlanta Falcons in Week 2, but his tenure with Los Angeles is not off to an ideal start.

