Rams' Allen Robinson Catches Heat from Fantasy Football Players for Dud vs. Bills

Allen Robinson was perfectly set up for a return to fantasy football dominance when he signed with the reigning Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams to catch passes from Matthew Stafford.

Or so it seemed.

Robinson was a fantasy football dud in 2021 with 38 catches for 410 yards and one touchdown, although he was playing for a Chicago Bears team that was breaking in a rookie quarterback and didn't have many weapons around him.

Playing alongside Cooper Kupp on the established Rams figured to be different, but he had a grand total of one catch for 12 yards on two targets in a brutal 31-10 loss to the Buffalo Bills in Thursday's opener.

Social media noticed:

It's one thing if Kupp (15 targets) and tight end Tyler Higbee (11 targets) see more opportunities than Robinson, but he also finished with fewer targets than Darrell Henderson Jr. and Ben Skowronek.

Perhaps the version of Robinson who surpassed 1,100 receiving yards in three different seasons will show up for the Rams when they host the Atlanta Falcons in Week 2, but his tenure with Los Angeles is not off to an ideal start.