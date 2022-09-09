Rams' Sean McVay Takes Blame for Loss to Bills: 'It Was a Very Humbling Night'

AP Photo/Joshua A. Bickel

The reigning Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams were blown out by the Buffalo Bills 31-10 in their 2022 season opener on Thursday night at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California, and head coach Sean McVay is shouldering some of the blame.

"We weren't ready to go. That's on me," McVay told reporters after the loss. "There was a lot of decisions I made that didn't put us in the best position to succeed. It was a very humbling night."

He added, "We're going to fix this."

The game was tied 10-10 at halftime, but the mistakes began to pile up for the Rams in the second half, and Josh Allen and the Bills went on to break it open with 21 unanswered points after halftime.

Aside from the team lifting the Lombardi Trophy in front of a packed stadium before kickoff, nothing seemed to go right for the Rams on Thursday night.

Veteran quarterback Matthew Stafford completed 29 of 41 passes for 240 yards and one touchdown against three interceptions. The team's offensive line was also horrid, allowing seven sacks.

Star wide receiver Cooper Kupp was a bright spot, catching 13 passes for 128 yards and one touchdown, but the rest of the receiving group was subpar. Tight end Tyler Higbee, running back Darrell Henderson Jr. and wide receivers Ben Skowronek, Allen Robinson II and Brandon Powell combined for just 112 yards.

Robinson, who signed a three-year, $46.5 million deal with the Rams during the offseason, caught just one pass for 12 yards in what was a disappointing L.A. debut for the veteran.

Henderson also saw the majority of snaps at running back, finishing with 13 carries for 47 yards. Cam Akers, who was expected to be the team's top running back this year, had just three carries for no yards.

Akers is working his way back from an Achilles tear suffered in July 2021, but it was surprising to not see him more involved in the season opener.

McVay told reporters that he couldn't get Akers and Robinson more involved because the offense couldn't get into a rhythm.

The Rams will look to bounce back next weekend when they host the Atlanta Falcons.

"My favorite part about sports is the opportunity to respond," McVay told reporters.