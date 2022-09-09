'Indefensible' Josh Allen Draws Andrew Luck, Derrick Henry Comps as Bills Rout Rams

AP Photo/Ashley Landis

The Buffalo Bills defeated the reigning Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams 31-10 on Thursday night in their season opener at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California, and Josh Allen looked great.

Allen, a potential MVP candidate, completed 26 of 31 passes for 297 yards and three touchdowns against two interceptions. He also rushed for 57 yards and one score on nine carries, which led the team.

The 26-year-old has made strides since his 2018 rookie season, and his greatness was on full display Thursday night as he passed for a couple of touchdowns, rushed for a score and even stiff-armed a defender.

Here are some highlights of the action:

Allen's performance was praised on Twitter, and football fans everywhere can't wait to watch him again in Week 2.

If Allen continues to play as well as he did Thursday night, and perhaps better, he'll undoubtedly be in the MVP conversation.

Allen will look to continue his solid start to the 2022 campaign in Week 2 when the Bills host the Tennessee Titans at Highmark Stadium on Sept. 19.