    'Indefensible' Josh Allen Draws Andrew Luck, Derrick Henry Comps as Bills Rout Rams

    Erin WalshSeptember 9, 2022

    AP Photo/Ashley Landis

    The Buffalo Bills defeated the reigning Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams 31-10 on Thursday night in their season opener at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California, and Josh Allen looked great.

    Allen, a potential MVP candidate, completed 26 of 31 passes for 297 yards and three touchdowns against two interceptions. He also rushed for 57 yards and one score on nine carries, which led the team.

    The 26-year-old has made strides since his 2018 rookie season, and his greatness was on full display Thursday night as he passed for a couple of touchdowns, rushed for a score and even stiff-armed a defender.

    Here are some highlights of the action:

    Buffalo Bills @BuffaloBills

    The first touchdown of the 2022 NFL Season! <br><br>📺: <a href="https://twitter.com/SNFonNBC?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@SNFonNBC</a> <a href="https://t.co/2GpvRlvcLX">pic.twitter.com/2GpvRlvcLX</a>

    Buffalo Bills @BuffaloBills

    Let's roll that catch back. 😮‍💨<br><br>📺: <a href="https://twitter.com/SNFonNBC?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@SNFonNBC</a> <a href="https://t.co/n4YNZjPmr7">pic.twitter.com/n4YNZjPmr7</a>

    Buffalo Bills @BuffaloBills

    🚨 Josh Allen stiff arm alert! 🚨<br><br>📺: <a href="https://twitter.com/SNFonNBC?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@SNFonNBC</a> <a href="https://t.co/Pk5wFFPtNC">pic.twitter.com/Pk5wFFPtNC</a>

    Buffalo Bills @BuffaloBills

    Touchdown from the face of the franchise to the face of the franchise. <br><br>📺: <a href="https://twitter.com/SNFonNBC?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@SNFonNBC</a> <a href="https://t.co/yFovhntzdJ">pic.twitter.com/yFovhntzdJ</a>

    Buffalo Bills @BuffaloBills

    No stopping <a href="https://twitter.com/JoshAllenQB?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@JoshAllenQB</a>. <br><br>📺: <a href="https://twitter.com/SNFonNBC?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@SNFonNBC</a> <a href="https://t.co/KRzGNcuUCp">pic.twitter.com/KRzGNcuUCp</a>

    Buffalo Bills @BuffaloBills

    ABSOLUTELY RIDICULOUS!!!<br><br>📺: <a href="https://twitter.com/SNFonNBC?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@SNFonNBC</a> <a href="https://t.co/p48vi9M996">pic.twitter.com/p48vi9M996</a>

    Allen's performance was praised on Twitter, and football fans everywhere can't wait to watch him again in Week 2.

    Dan Orlovsky @danorlovsky7

    Allen—when used the way <a href="https://twitter.com/BuffaloBills?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@BuffaloBills</a> uses him—most indefensible QB in the NFL

    Bob Kravitz @bkravitz

    I watch Josh Allen and am reminded of early Andrew Luck. Wants to take on every tackler. Which isn’t necessarily smart.

    Robert Griffin III @RGIII

    Is that Josh Allen or Derrick Henry? <a href="https://t.co/PaUyhMbmST">pic.twitter.com/PaUyhMbmST</a>

    Micah Parsons @MicahhParsons11

    Josh Allen just plays football the right way!! He’s special !

    Jody Oehler @radiojody

    Josh Allen is jumbo sized Kyler Murray.

    Robert Mays @robertmays

    Josh Allen being surgical in the short/intermediate areas of the field and learning to consistently take the safe throws available to him while also being a T-1000 is some terrifying shit.

    Pat McAfee @PatMcAfeeShow

    Josh Allen posterizing folks in football

    FanDuel @FanDuel

    The Rams: "We have Aaron Donald, Jalen Ramsey &amp; Bobby Wagner!" <br><br>Josh Allen: <a href="https://t.co/H3twggnw9Q">pic.twitter.com/H3twggnw9Q</a>

    Taylor Rooks @TaylorRooks

    Yea we gotta have a real dialogue about Josh Allen. This man is unreal.

    Kevin Patra @kpatra

    Bills explosive enough to turn the ball over three times and still generate a blowout. Phew.

    Colin Cowherd @ColinCowherd

    Josh Allen is EASILY the best player on the field &amp; the Rams OLine is EASILY the weakest unit. Ballgame.

    Breland Moore @BrelandFOX29

    Remember that time Jalen Ramsey said Josh Allen was trash? 😂

    Alexandra Francisco @ByAlFrancisco

    Josh Allen and Stefon Diggs are a real dilemma 😳

    FOX Sports: NFL @NFLonFOX

    Josh Allen... we are not worthy

    Jason La Canfora @JasonLaCanfora

    Josh Allen is a monster.

    Brett Kollmann @BrettKollmann

    I’ve seen a lot of football games in my life.<br><br>But I don’t think I’ve ever seen someone like Josh Allen with my own eyes. There are no words for this.

    Bleacher Report @BleacherReport

    Josh Allen in the second half: <a href="https://t.co/F25FsKUVlF">pic.twitter.com/F25FsKUVlF</a>

    Twan @twan1021

    Josh Allen xrays after tonight: <a href="https://t.co/8NhmercpNS">pic.twitter.com/8NhmercpNS</a>

    Warren Sharp @SharpFootball

    JOSH ALLEN IS INSANE

    Daniel Valente @StatsGuyDaniel

    There might not be a QB more fun to watch right now than Josh Allen. This man’s a human highlight reel.

    If Allen continues to play as well as he did Thursday night, and perhaps better, he'll undoubtedly be in the MVP conversation.

    Allen will look to continue his solid start to the 2022 campaign in Week 2 when the Bills host the Tennessee Titans at Highmark Stadium on Sept. 19.

