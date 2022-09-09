US Open Tennis 2022 Women's Final Prediction and Prize Money

Tim Clayton/Corbis via Getty Images

With the conclusion of the women's singles semifinals on Thursday night, we now know which two players will be vying for the U.S. Open title this year—as well as the $2.6 million in prize money on the line.

No. 5 seed Ons Jabeur topped France's Caroline Garcia 6-1, 6-3 in the first semifinal match of the evening at Arthur Ashe Stadium to lock down the first spot in the final, doing so in just one hour and six minutes.

In the second semifinal match of the evening, world No. 1 Iga Świątek needed a bit longer to dispatch sixth-seeded Aryna Sabalenka—two hours, 11 minutes, to be exact. But the Polish phenom indeed emerged victorious 3-6, 6-1, 6-4.

In 2022, the U.S. Open is set to hand out a record more than $60 million in total prize purse, upping the 2021 total of $57.5 million, which also set a new record.

The total prize money for women's singles at the 2022 U.S. Open is $42,628,000 (as it is for men's singles). After the winner's share of $2.6 million, which is up from $2.5 million last year, the runner-up receives $1.3 million.

Below is the entire prize money breakdown for the women's singles tournament.

2022 U.S. Open Women's Singles Prize Money Breakdown

Champion: $2,600,000

Runner-up: $1,300,000

Semifinalist: $705,000

Quarterfinalist: $445,000

Round of 16: $278,000

Round of 32: $188,000

Round of 64: $121,000

Round of 128: $80,000

With her win Thursday evening, Jabeur reaches her second straight Grand Slam final, after finishing as the runner-up at Wimbledon.

The Tunisian also makes history as the first the first African woman to reach the U.S. Open final in the professional era, or since 1968. She was the first African woman and Arab woman to reach the final at Wimbledon, as well.

With a U.S. Open win, Jabeur would notch her first major championship.

"Feels more real, to be honest with you, just to be in the final again. At Wimbledon, I was kind of just living the dream, and I couldn't believe it," Jabeur said, per the Associated Press via ESPN.

Both Jabeur and Świątek reach the U.S. Open final for the first time in their careers. (The same would have been true for their semifinals opponents, Garcia and Sabalenka.)

Świątek is playing for her third Grand Slam title. However, it's her first major singles final appearance on a surface that's not clay.

In Jabeur, Świątek will face an opponent who has made her serve her strength, enough so that it managed to stand out even against Garcia, even though the latter leads the tour in aces in 2022. Meanwhile, Świątek will rely on her strong defense and all-court playing style.

Jabeur has been on a tear this season and has one of the best stories in professional tennis, picking up many fans along the way. However, Świątek is the world No. 1 for a reason, and it's hard to bet against her.

You can see them face off in the women's singles final Saturday at 4 p.m. ET.

Prediction: Świątek in three sets