Impact Wrestling Results: Winners, Grades, Reactions and Highlights from September 8

Credit: Impact Wrestling

Bullet Club's Ace Austin and Chris Bey kicked off the night, hitting the ring for their showdown with Aussie Open's Kyle Fletcher and Mark Davis of New Japan Pro-Wrestling.

Fletcher and Davis cut off an early flurry by Bullet Club to seize control of the match. They cut Austin off from his partner, punishing him by working him over in their corner. A moment of separation and a hot tag to Bey sparked the comeback for his team.

Aussie Open slowed the momentum, delivered Coriolis to Bey and scored the hard-fought win.

This was a big win for Fletcher and Davis, and the match was good, too. Bey starred, showing an energy and explosiveness that popped the crowd and kept them invested down the stretch. That Aussie Open was able to stunt the momentum and pin The Ultimate Finnesser to score the win made it that much more impressive.

This was a solid debut and, with the impending departure of The Good Brothers, Aussie Open bolsters the tag division for as long as they want to be around.

Result

Aussie Open defeated Bullet Club

Grade

B

Top Moments