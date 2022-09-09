Impact Wrestling Results: Winners, Grades, Reactions and Highlights from September 8

Impact Wrestling Results: Winners, Grades, Reactions and Highlights from September 8September 9, 2022
Aussie Open's Kyle Fletcher and Mark Davis made their Impact Wrestling debut on this week's show, the latest on the road to the Bound For Glory pay-per-view October 7.
The New Japan-Pro Wrestling tandem battled Bullet Club's Ace Austin and Chris Bey in an intriguing tag match that headlined a broadcast that also featured the No. 1 contender to the Impact World Championship, Eddie Edwards, in action and a showdown between former Knockouts champions Chelsea Green and Taya Valkyrie.
Find out all that went down, with analysis and grades for each segment, with this recap of the September 8 broadcast.
Aussie Open vs. Bullet Club
- As usual, Tom Hannifan and Matthew Rehwoldt did a fantastic job of setting the table for the Impact fans, explaining who Aussie Open was for those unfamiliar with their exploits in other promotions.
- Bey and Austin started aggressively, not willing to let their opponents' reputations affect them.
- The hot tag to Bey completely changed the mood and brought the crowd back into the match.
Bullet Club's Ace Austin and Chris Bey kicked off the night, hitting the ring for their showdown with Aussie Open's Kyle Fletcher and Mark Davis of New Japan Pro-Wrestling.
Fletcher and Davis cut off an early flurry by Bullet Club to seize control of the match. They cut Austin off from his partner, punishing him by working him over in their corner. A moment of separation and a hot tag to Bey sparked the comeback for his team.
Aussie Open slowed the momentum, delivered Coriolis to Bey and scored the hard-fought win.
This was a big win for Fletcher and Davis, and the match was good, too. Bey starred, showing an energy and explosiveness that popped the crowd and kept them invested down the stretch. That Aussie Open was able to stunt the momentum and pin The Ultimate Finnesser to score the win made it that much more impressive.
This was a solid debut and, with the impending departure of The Good Brothers, Aussie Open bolsters the tag division for as long as they want to be around.
Result
Aussie Open defeated Bullet Club
Grade
B
Mickie James vs. Raychell Rose
- Rose enjoyed solid support from her hometown fans, who cheered her introduction.
- Backstage, Kenny King talked trash to Scott D'Amore and Mia Yim, getting himself booked in a match with New Japan Pro-Wrestling's Yuya Uemura in the night's next match.
It was win or go home for Mickie James as she battled Raychell Rose in her first attempt to prove that she deserves a shot at the Knockouts Championship.
The future Hall of Famer found herself on the receiving end of an unforeseen beatdown by her young opponent, who attempted to make a name for herself by defeating one of the real trailblazers in the sport.
James weathered the storm, fought back and planted Rose with her trademark DDT for the win.
This was a nice introduction to the sort of competition James will face early on in this storyline before graduating to the top-tier opponents on her way to the Knockouts Championship.
Rose was not a name the general audience would know, but she put up a solid, albeit short, fight that forced James to work from underneath. She did, earned the win and will move onto the next one.
Result
James defeated Rose
Grade
C
Yuya Uemura vs. Kenny King
- Uemura rocked King with a kick to create separation and an opportunity for a comeback.
- The babyface fought out of a Tiger Driver in a solid near-fall spot.
- Yim, disrespected by King in the previous backstage segment, came to ringside and talked trash with the Honor No More competitor.
- Yim knocked King's feet off the ropes, preventing him from scoring a tainted win. When he grabbed her hair, she rocked him with a kick to set up the finish.
Kenny King continued his quest for a third X-Division Championship, battling New Japan's Yuya Uemura in singles competition. The match started with an arrogant King celebrating early success, only to find himself on the defensive against the young competitor.
King downed him heading into the break, though, and beat him down throughout.
Uemura fought back but still found himself in a situation where King could potentially cheat his way to victory. Interference from Mia Yim allowed the rookie competitor to take advantage of a stunned King and score the win.
The match was fine for what it was. King was clearly the more experienced, better wrestler, but Uemura showed great intensity and physicality as he competed for a victory. He has the tools to be a star for NJPW in the future.
Still, this was as much about the developing feud between Yim and King as it was the newcomer. That program bears watching as Yim searches for direction now that she is out of the Knockouts title picture for the time being.
Result
Uemura defeated King
Grade
C+
Chelsea Green vs. Taya Valkyrie
- The commentary team put over the inconsistencies of the Valkyrie and Rosemary team thanks to the introduction of this new incarnation of Jessicka to the mix.
- A miscommunication spot saw Valkyrie crash into Jessicka to set up the finish.
Chelsea Green and Taya Valkyrie wrote the latest chapter in the rivalry between VXT and the team of La Wera Loca and Rosemary over the Knockouts Tag Team Championship.
The former Knockouts champions had an intense, physical match that continued Valkyrie's hot streak here in 2022 while reminding fans that Green is one of the more underrated competitors in the company.
The outcome was decided not by who the better wrestler was, though, but by botched interference from Jessicka, who collided with Valkyrie, allowing Green to plant her for the win.
The match was very good and probably deserved a more conclusive finish, but the idea that Valkyrie and Jessicka's inability to get on the same page cost the former the match makes sense within the context of the storyline and worked in that regard.
Result
Green pinned Valkyrie
Grade
B
Digital Media Championship Match: Brian Myers vs. Bhupinder Gujjar
- Gujjar collided head-first with the steel post to allow Myers the opportunity to take control.
- Frustration set in late as Gujjar failed to put Myers away.
- Backstage, Gail Kim approached Tasha Steelz and revealed that Killer Kelly will face Alisha next week and is requesting The Boricua Badass be at ringside. "Something about she likes to watch," Kim said.
The rivalry between Bhupinder Gujjar and Impact Digital Media champion Brian Myers continued this week, with the former looking to officially relieve Myers of a title he physically took weeks ago.
Gujjar's frustration mounted with every near-fall, his inability to defeat the grizzled veteran Myers on full display down the stretch. The cerebral Most Professional Wrestler suckered his younger opponent into a tug-o-war over the title, leading to Gujjar blasting his opponent with the gold and getting himself disqualified.
Gujjar absconded with the championship after the match.
This was fine but always felt like the setup for something bigger or better to come. Gujjar did a solid job of exhibiting emotion and Myers as the slimy, manipulative heel is a great role for him.
A backstage vignette after the match saw Scott D'Amore announce a Digital Media Ladder Match for two weeks from now, with the undisputed champion to be decided in the gimmick match.
Result
Myers defeated Gujjar by disqualification
Grade
C+
Eddie Edwards vs. Heath
- Heath attempted a Wake-Up Call and Edwards countered into a Boston Knee Party. Heath countered that and delivered his finisher, only for Bennett to interrupt and eat a Wake-Up Call of his own.
- After the match, Edwards called out Josh Alexander, demanding he makes his decision. Alexander predictably refused to join the crusade of Honor No More and earned a beatdown as a result. Heath made the save, as did Swann, but the numbers game proved to be too great. The heels stood tall to close the show.
For months, Heath attacked Honor No More in retaliation for the faction's attempt to end his career. Thursday, The Redhead Rebel sought to earn the biggest win of his Impact Wrestling career as he battled Eddie Edwards in the night's main event.
In his best showing in Impact to date, Heath hung in with one of the best in the company, proving himself capable of working at the highest level.
Late in the match, he appeared to have victory in hand thanks to his Wake-Up Call finisher, but interference by Mike Bennett opened him up to the Boston Knee Party from Edwards, who scored the win.
A post-match beatdown left Honor No More standing tall to close the show.
After a very tumultuous start, the Ring of Honor alumni finally have momentum on their side and strong booking to go along with it. They look like an unstoppable force, and a win for Edwards over Alexander for the world title at Bound For Glory should not be out of the question.
Result
Edwards defeated Heath
Grade
B-
