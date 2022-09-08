Browns' Myles Garrett Didn't Respond to Baker Mayfield's Farewell Text After Trade

Justin K. Aller/Getty Images

Myles Garrett left Baker Mayfield on read.

Garrett said he didn't respond to his former Cleveland Browns teammate after a farewell text.

"He said he appreciated the time we got to spend together and getting to know each other and growing together," Garrett told Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com. "I really I didn't say anything. I didn't really have much to say and I didn't know how reply to it, so I didn't."

Garrett and Mayfield, both No. 1 overall draft picks, spent four years together in Cleveland before Mayfield was traded to the Carolina Panthers in July. The two will now go head-to-head in Week 1.

There were certainly positive moments involving Mayfield and Garrett, including the 2020 season that featured the Browns' first playoff win since 1994.

The two still had their differences, which Garrett referenced:

"I read (the text) but you know, there were some disagreements we had at a base level and I’m not mad at the guy or feeling any way towards it, but I just didn’t know how to reply to that, so I didn't. But I still think he's a hell of a competitor and he's a great guy to have on your side and I'm rooting for him. I think he has a great family, but he's the opposition now, and at the end of the day, I've got to take him out."

Mayfield possibly feels the same way, reportedly saying, "I'm gonna f--k them up."

The quarterback had wanted a fresh start throughout the offseason, requesting a trade even before the team acquired Deshaun Watson. It came after years worth of frustration with the organization, per ESPN's Jake Trotter.

The issues also went the other direction.

Per Cabot, Garrett was upset that Mayfield spoke against him on television after his 2019 suspension. The defensive end also had a problem with how the situation with Odell Beckham Jr. ended last season.

The strained relationship was apparently enough for Garrett to not even send a return text to his former teammate.