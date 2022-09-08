Report: Cardinals' Rondale Moore Exits Practice with Hamstring Injury, to Undergo MRI

Emilee Chinn/Getty Images

The Arizona Cardinals wide receiver room took another hit on Thursday.

Second-year receiver Rondale Moore suffered a hamstring injury during Thursday's practice and is set to undergo an MRI to determine the extent of the injury, per Aaron Wilson of Pro Football Network.

The Cardinals are already set to begin the year without DeAndre Hopkins, who will miss the first six games while serving a suspension for violating the NFL's performance-enhancing substance policy.

If the team is also without Moore, it could be a tough start to the year on offense in Arizona.

Moore had a solid rookie season in 2021, catching 54 passes for 435 yards and one touchdown in 14 games. While he sat behind Hopkins, Christian Kirk and A.J. Green on the roster last year, he was expected to play a larger role in 2022.

If the Purdue product is sidelined for any period of time, the Cardinals will rely more heavily on Green, Marquise "Hollywood" Brown, whom they acquired during the 2022 NFL draft from the Baltimore Ravens, and Andy Isabella.

Brown is coming off a breakout 2021 campaign that saw him catch 91 passes for 1,008 yards and six touchdowns in 16 games. He's expected to be Kyler Murray's top target with Hopkins sidelined through Week 6.

The Cardinals open the season on Sunday against the Kansas City Chiefs at State Farm Stadium before traveling to face the Las Vegas Raiders for Week 2.