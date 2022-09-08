Broncos' Russell Wilson Says Seahawks Tried to Trade Him 'a Couple of Times'

Dustin Bradford/Getty Images

Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson confirmed Thursday that the Seattle Seahawks tried to trade him multiple times before ultimately dealing the signal-caller in March.

"Definitely they tried to, a couple of times...tried to see what was out there,'' Wilson said Thursday before practice, according to ESPN's Jeff Legwold.

"It's part of the business, being a professional and everything else. ... I believe in my talents, of who I am. I feel I'm one of the best in the world."

Wilson, a nine-time Pro Bowler, played his first 10 NFL seasons with the Seahawks. He won the Super Bowl during his second NFL campaign in 2013.

