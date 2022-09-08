Fantasy Alert: Bucs' Chris Godwin to Be Week 1 Game-Time Decision After Knee Injury

Cliff Welch/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Tampa Bay Buccaneers veteran wideout Chris Godwin told reporters on Thursday he would be a game-time decision for Sunday's season-opening matchup against the Dallas Cowboys.

"I don't have a definitive answer," Godwin said. "I'm just really grateful to be out there right now."

Godwin is recovering from a torn ACL and MCL suffered in Week 15 last season.

"I think it's a really like complicated process," he told reporters. "Obviously, you come off a major injury like this, you never really know how you're gonna feel. But I've been doing really well. Y'all see me out there practicing. I've been doing a lot of stuff, and like each day, it's very different than the day before. So, I think, ultimately, what it comes down to is, one, how I'm feeling, and then two, the discussions I've had with [head coach] Todd Bowles and the training staff. I think whenever the time comes for the game, I think everybody will know, but until then, even I'm not sure."

The concern for fantasy players is that the Buccaneers play the Sunday night game. The risk in keeping a starting spot open for Godwin is that if he's ultimately ruled out, a replacement option will need to come from either the Bucs, Cowboys or the teams facing off Monday night, the Denver Broncos and Seattle Seahawks.

That eliminates a large pool of players and likely means that Godwin should remain on the majority of benches in Week 1 unless his situation is updated before Sunday's 1 p.m. ET slate of games.

But that seems unlikely, and the Bucs aren't going to rush Godwin back.

"[The games] count the same, but we want him well. I don't want him out there before it's time," Bowles told reporters. "If he's healthy and ready to go and they clear him, and everybody feels he's ready to go and it's completely 100 percent, then you take your shot. Anything less than that, I'd rather him sit."

Adjust your rosters accordingly, fantasy players.