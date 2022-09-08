Adrian Peterson Interested in Return to NFL to Play for 49ers, Rams, Bills

Abbie Parr/Getty Images

Adrian Peterson may be training for a boxing match against fellow former running back Le'Veon Bell, but he isn't ready to hang up the cleats just yet.

Peterson told TMZ Sports he would like to return to the NFL and suit up for either the Buffalo Bills, Los Angeles Rams or San Francisco 49ers.

"There's a couple teams out there," he said. "Buffalo Bills would be a good team. The Rams, I don't know what need they'll have at running back. San Fran would be a good look."

It's not a coincidence that Peterson chose three legitimate contenders.

"There's a lot of teams that have the opportunity to advance far into the playoffs that I've thought about," he said.

Peterson will face Bell in the boxing ring Saturday, and his opponent doesn't seem to be nearly as focused on a football comeback. In fact, the former Pittsburgh Steelers playmaker told Grant Gordon of NFL Media in July, "This year, I know I'm not going to be playing this year because I want to focus on boxing."

There was a time when every team in the NFL would have loved to have Peterson.

After all, the Oklahoma product's resume includes an NFL MVP, an Offensive Rookie of the Year, four All-Pro selections, seven Pro Bowl nods and three different seasons when he led the league in rushing.

Yet he is 37 years old and played just four games last season for the Tennessee Titans and Seattle Seahawks. He averaged just 2.6 yards per carry in those games and looked nothing like the dominant player he was in his prime on the Minnesota Vikings.

Perhaps a team in need of running back depth because of injuries later in the season will give Peterson a call, but it doesn't seem like the Bills, Rams and 49ers are knocking on his door with the 2022 season about to start.