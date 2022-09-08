BMW PGA Championship Suspends Play After Death of Queen Elizabeth II at Age 96

Andrew Redington/Getty Images

The BMW PGA Championship has suspended play for the remainder of the day Thursday following the death of Queen Elizabeth II, the DP World Tour announced.

The tournament also released an official statement on the monarch's passing:

England's Royal Family officially announced the queen had died Thursday at the age of 96.

The BMW PGA Championship is the flagship event of the European golf tour, taking place at Wentworth Club in Surrey, England. There was controversy in this year's event with the inclusion of several golfers who have joined the LIV Golf tour and are ineligible to compete in the PGA Tour.

English golfers Tommy Fleetwood and Andy Sullivan were tied with Norway's Viktor Hovland on top of the leaderboard after Round 1, each finishing with an eight-under score of 64. Rory McIlroy, who was born and raised in Northern Ireland, is considered one of the top contenders for the event and currently sits at four-under through the first round.

Other notable British golfers like Matt Fitzpatrick, Lee Westwood, Ian Poulter and Justin Rose are among the 144 competitors at the event.

Though most of the field was able to complete the first round, there was still a lot of action remaining. The final group of Darren Fichardt, Dale Whitnell and Ricardo Gouveia had completed only 12 holes before play was suspended.

There has been no announcement on when play will resume.