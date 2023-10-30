Video: Packers' Rashan Gary Announces 4-Year, $107M Contract Extension with Green Bay

Candice Ward/Getty Images

Pass-rusher Rashan Gary announced Monday he signed a four-year extension worth $107 million with the Green Bay Packers.

Gary was under team control through 2023 after the Packers picked up his fifth-year option, but ESPN's Dan Graziano reported in September 2022 the linebacker was one of the "candidates to get high-end extensions" before Week 1.

The two sides weren't able to work out a deal, which hurt Gary as he suffered a torn ACL in Week 9. He finished the season with six sacks and 32 tackles in nine games.

Despite the injury, the Packers were expecting Gary to return to full strength in 2023.

"We expect full recovery and hopefully we'll ease him back into it like we always do in camp," General Manager Brian Gutekunst said in February. "We're very optimistic there."

The extension is evidence of Gary's effectiveness now that he's back on the field. Through seven games, he has 4.5 sacks and five tackles for loss.

With the deal, Green Bay locked down a key player defensively for the long term to help continue to chart a course without Aaron Rodgers at quarterback.

Gary had a slow start to his career behind Za'Darius Smith and Preston Smith on the depth chart. He tallied seven sacks in his first two years while making just four starts and inconsistent playing time.

The 2019 first-round pick finally broke out as a full-time starter in 2021, leading the team with 9.5 sacks while adding 47 tackles, including eight for loss. His 47 total pressures tied for fourth in the NFL, per Pro Football Reference, trailing only Pro Bowlers T.J. Watt, Myles Garrett and Nick Bosa.