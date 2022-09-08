Fantasy Alert: Eagles' Miles Sanders 'Ready to Go' for Week 1 After Hamstring Injury

Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

Despite dealing with a hamstring injury throughout the preseason, Philadelphia Eagles running back Miles Sanders said he's healthy heading into Sunday's season-opener against the Detroit Lions.

"It's just one of those injuries you don't want to risk it in camp, so I attacked the rehab and I'm back, ready to go," he told reporters Thursday.

Sanders played in his team's first preseason game, catching two passes with zero rushing attempts before exiting. He later missed practice due to a hamstring injury and didn't suit up for the final two preseason games.

He is now set to return as the leading running back for a team that led the NFL in rushing last season.

Injuries have been a problem for Sanders, missing nine games over the past two seasons. His role has also been inconsistent, reaching double-digit carries in just six of his 12 games last year.

With quarterback Jalen Hurts taking away significant rushing work and running backs Kenneth Gainwell and Boston Scott also likely to get snaps, it's tough to trust Sanders in your lineup.

On the other hand, Sanders has been efficient whenever he gets an opportunity. He's averaged 5.1 yards per carry in his career, while last year's 5.5 yards per carry tied for second among qualified running backs.

The 25-year-old should also have some positive touchdown regression after failing to score last season, especially since the Eagles led the NFL with 25 rushing touchdowns as a team.

Against a Lions' defense that ranked 28th against the run last year and 31st in points allowed, there is a lot of upside in playing Sanders in Week 1 now that he's clearly healthy.